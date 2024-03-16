Octopus mock drill held in Tirumala

Tirumala : Octopus force mock drill was conducted at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Friday. They displayed how to deal with terrorists and how to protect devotees through the mock drill.

Octopus sleuths conducts annual mock drills at various prominent places, temples and government institutions in the State. As part of this, under the supervision of Octopus SP Nagendra Babu, a mock drill was conducted in Srivari Temple under the guidance of Additional SP Nagesh Babu. TTD vigilance and security, civil police, reserve police, temple staff and medical staff were thoroughly briefed on how to act in the event of a terrorist attack.

Tirumala VGO Nanda Kishore, Tirumala DSP Srinivasa Achari, AVSOs, police, Octopus and officers of various departments participated in this mock drill operation.