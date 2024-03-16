  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Octopus mock drill held in Tirumala

Octopus mock drill held in Tirumala
x

Octopus force conducting mock drill in front of Tirumala temple on Friday

Highlights

Octopus force mock drill was conducted at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Friday.

Tirumala : Octopus force mock drill was conducted at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Friday. They displayed how to deal with terrorists and how to protect devotees through the mock drill.

Octopus sleuths conducts annual mock drills at various prominent places, temples and government institutions in the State. As part of this, under the supervision of Octopus SP Nagendra Babu, a mock drill was conducted in Srivari Temple under the guidance of Additional SP Nagesh Babu. TTD vigilance and security, civil police, reserve police, temple staff and medical staff were thoroughly briefed on how to act in the event of a terrorist attack.

Tirumala VGO Nanda Kishore, Tirumala DSP Srinivasa Achari, AVSOs, police, Octopus and officers of various departments participated in this mock drill operation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X