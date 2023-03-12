Officials facing allegations removed from poll duties

After the allegations on bogus voters' enrolment in the graduates MLC elections galore, the district administration has simply attributed it to the mistakes in data entry and removed some officials from polling duties. District Collector K Venkatarmana Reddy has announced that Tirupati urban Tahsildar and Assistant Returning officer Venkata Ramana, Corporation Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy and six BLOs have been removed from the election duties.





He recalled that several political parties have complained that several bogus voters were enrolled with the same door number and several others have submitted bogus degree certificates following which concerned officials, who showed negligence in their duties have been removed from election duties. The mistakes have taken place during the time of data entry and during verification it was proved that the voters exist.





Certificates having Gazetted officers' attestation certificates were placed in the voter list and any voter other than those go to cast their vote will have to face severe action.





SP P Parameswar Reddy said that except voter slip and ID card, no other material like cell phones, electronic gadgets etc., will not be allowed into the polling centres. RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Additional SPs Venkata Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari and others were present.



