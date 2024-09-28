Officials gear up for CJI visit to Tirupati, Tirumala from today

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud is scheduled to visit Tirupati district on September 28 and 29. In preparation for this significant visit, as well as the upcoming Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and National Level Monitoring Committee tours, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal held a coordination meeting with district officials on Friday and instructed them to work in close coordination to ensure a smooth and successful experience, without any errors.

According to the Joint Collector, Chief Justice Chandrachud is expected to arrive at Tirupati Airport at 5.30 pm on Saturday. He will stay overnight in Tirupati and proceed to Tirumala on the morning of September 29 at 8.15 am, where he will visit Lord Venkateswara’s temple. The Chief Justice will then return to Tirupati and depart from the airport at 2.35 pm. Authorities have been instructed to ensure all protocol-related arrangements, including advanced ambulance services, security, accommodation and convoy are handled with utmost care.

Further, the Joint Parliamentary Committee is scheduled to visit Tirupati district on September 29. District Minority Welfare Officer Chinna Reddy has been appointed as the liaison officer for the delegation, which will include MPs from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, as well as senior officials from the central government. The committee will reach Tirumala on Sunday evening from Chennai.

Furthermore, a National Level Monitoring Team will tour the district for eight days, from October 1 to 8. This visit will focus on reviewing the implementation of key central government schemes, including the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The team will visit ten village panchayats across four mandals to gather first hand insights on the schemes and beneficiary feedback. Officials have been instructed to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made without any shortcomings.