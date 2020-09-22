Officials on their toes ahead of YS Jagan's tour to Tirumala, makes all arrangements

Chittoor District in-charge Collector Markandeyulu directed the officials to make all arrangements for the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the district. ASL held a meeting at Renigunta Airport on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Tirumala on 23 and 24 to present silk garments to Lord Venkateswara during the Thirumala Brahmotsavam. The special flight will leave Gannavaram Airport at 3.05 pm on the 23rd and reach Tirupati Airport at 3.50 pm. From there, the chief minister reaches Tirumala Padmavati Guest House directly through road. From there YS Jagan will reach Anjaneyaswamy temple and offer silk robes to Srivari.

He said that he would participate in the festivities and then stay at the guest house, visit Venkanna again at 6.25 am on the 24th and return from Tirumala. Also from Bangalore, Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa will reach Tirupati Airport on the evening of the 23rd of this month and from there will travel by road to Tirumala. IG Shashidhar Reddy directed the district police officers to make strict security arrangements for their visit.

The officials discussed about road sanitation measures, construction of special barricades to welcome delegates at the airport. It is advised to take precautions to prevent any untoward incidents and the authorities conducted a trial run on the road. Airport Director Suresh, Tirupati Urban SP Ramesh Reddy, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Girisha, DSP Chandrasekhar, Airport CSO Rajasekhar Reddy, Tehsildar Siva Prasad, Kiran Kumar, Ruia Superintendent Bharathi and others were present on the occasion.