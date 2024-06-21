One dies, 14 houses gutted in Nellore

Nellore: A 14-year-old psychically challenged girl burnt alive, while at least 14 huts gutted in a fire accident, which resulted due to short circuit, at Barmashal Gunta area in the city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as A Nagalakshmi of Ranganayakulapeta of Nellore city.

According to sources, at around 3.25 pm on Thursday locals noticed big sound from a house after a blast of LPG Gas cylinder. Immediately after, flames spread over 14 houses, reducing them to ashes.

Fire officials rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. District Collector M Harinarayanan inspected the place of incident. He told reporters that short circuit might led to the mishap and assured that the government will extend financial support to the displaced families as per the norms.

Nellore Parliament TDP president Shaik Abdul Aziz visited the place and extend Rs 15,000 to each family and Rs 30,000 to the family of the deceased from his pocket. He said the government will extend all help to the victims very soon.