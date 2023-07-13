One more Master Plan road ready for inauguration in pilgrim city

Tirupati: One more vital Master Plan road to link the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway and also providing a shorter route for various residential localities to AIR bypass road, a fast developing commercial area in the city, has been completed in a record time of three months.

The road ‘Pangaluru Seethamma’ named after the philanthropist Seethamma, will be inaugurated by city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday. The 80 feet road between Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and M R Palli circle will provide an alternate wider road to the existing West Railway station road and also be convenient to the colonies in the western part of pilgrim city to reach the main city.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), which embarked on laying roads on a massive scale to enhance road facility, responding to the residents and also keeping in view the importance of road as a vital link to various roads, decided to lay Pangaluru Seethamma Master Plan road.

But laying the road, though immensely beneficial, was not an easy task for the Corporation as it involved acquiring of Panguluru Seethamma Trust lands.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, the main man behind the Corporation, taking up 20 roads including Master Plan roads, slip roads and link roads and also widening of roads, took the initiative for getting the Trust land for laying the road.

Abhinay Reddy approached the Seethamma Trust functionaries and after much effort, was able to make them consent to give part of trust land through which the road passes, to the MCT for laying the road.

Without any delay, the MCT plunged into action and took up the road work which went on in full swing to complete it within 3 months surprising everyone in the city.

The residents of Western parts of the city including SV Nagar, LB Nagar, Maruti Nagar, MR Palli localities, who are unable to believe the road will become a reality, appreciated the Corporation more so Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy for providing a wider road for them which will be most beneficial to all sections including employees, students, residents going to the main city for their daily needs.

Speaking to The Hans India, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said that with the completion of road, connectivity in the much neglected eastern part of the city, the Corporation now turned its focus on the Western part.

Speaking to The Hans India over phone, Abhinay said the corporation has decided to lay two more roads linking Tirupati-Chittoor highway and Alipiri-Cherlopalli bypass road. “Already I have discussed with TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam for providing the required land for the two roads,” he said adding the two roads which pass through SV University will prove a boon to the entire residents in the Western parts of the city and also provide an alternate route to reach Tirumala.

K Prathap, SV University Sanskrit professor (retired) and a resident of Vasavi Nagar adjacent to the newly laid Panagluru Seethamma Master Plan road, said all these years they were going a long way to reach the main city for daily needs.

The road will be very convenient for thousands of people living in the colonies in Western parts of the city, he said, hailing the Corporation move.