Organ donation makes profound impact in saving lives: SVIMS Director

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) organised a programme commemorating ‘Organ Donation Day’ on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr R V Kumar emphasised the profound impact of organ donation.

He highlighted that one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and stressed the importance of raising awareness among the families of brain-dead individuals, as their consent can bring immense benefits.

Dr Kumar elaborated on the two types of organ donation, explaining that organs such as the kidney and liver can be harvested and transplanted under medical supervision, with brain-dead donors playing a crucial role in this life-saving process. This year’s theme, ‘Be the Reason for Someone’s Smile Today’, encapsulated the spirit of the event, urging participants to consider becoming organ donors.

Associate Professor Dr Sri Satyavathi, provided a power point presentation on heart transplant surgery, detailing the intricate process of harvesting, preserving and implanting a heart into a recipient. Head of Gastroenterology Dr Venkatarami Reddy, assistant professor Dr Madhini and Dr Bhargavi also made detailed presentations in their respective fields.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Principal in-charge of Sri Padmavathi Women’s Medical College Dr Mukteswaraiah, Dr Anil Kumar, Dr Alok Samant Ray, Director of Sri Padmavati Children’s Hrudayalaya Dr Srinath Reddy, RMO Dr Kotireddy and others took part.