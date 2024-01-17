Paruveta Utsavam held in Tirumala

Tirumala; TTD has organised the annual Paruveta Utsavam in Tirumala on Tuesday. Both the Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy as Panchayudha Murthy and Sri Krishna Swamy were brought on separate Tiruchis to Paruveta Mandapam and offered Harati besides honours to Tallapaka and Mutt representatives.

Later, Sri Malayappaswami participated in the utsavam as archakas threw arrows thrice in this mock hunt and later the deities returned with Hathiramji stick. TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy EO Lokanatham, other senior officials and devotees were present.