  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Pavitrotsavam: Snapana Tirumanjanam held at Tirumala

Pavitrotsavam: Snapana Tirumanjanam held at Tirumala
x
Highlights

TIRUMALA: As part of the annual Pavitrotsavam, Snapana Tirumanjanam to Utsava Murtis (festival idols) was held here on Sunday.Pancha Suktas were...

TIRUMALA: As part of the annual Pavitrotsavam, Snapana Tirumanjanam to Utsava Murtis (festival idols) was held here on Sunday.

Pancha Suktas were recited on the occasion by Veda Parayanamdars while performing the sacred bath. This event was observed between 9 am and 11am. Later, Pavitra Pratista was carried out.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, EO AV Dharma Reddy, Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.

The TTD has cancelled Arjitha Sevas like Kalyanam, Dolotsavam, Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankaram owing to Pavitrotsvams.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X