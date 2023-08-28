Live
Pavitrotsavam: Snapana Tirumanjanam held at Tirumala
Highlights
TIRUMALA: As part of the annual Pavitrotsavam, Snapana Tirumanjanam to Utsava Murtis (festival idols) was held here on Sunday.
Pancha Suktas were recited on the occasion by Veda Parayanamdars while performing the sacred bath. This event was observed between 9 am and 11am. Later, Pavitra Pratista was carried out.
Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, EO AV Dharma Reddy, Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.
The TTD has cancelled Arjitha Sevas like Kalyanam, Dolotsavam, Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankaram owing to Pavitrotsvams.
