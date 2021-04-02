Pawan Kalyan to address public meeting in Tirupati tomorrow

Tirupati: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will be visiting Tirupati on April 3 to campaign in support of its alliance partner BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha in the Lok Sabha bypoll slated for April 17. He will make a parade from MR Palli circle to the Sankarambadi circle through AIR bypass road in the city. At the concluding his parade, Pawan will address a public meeting.

His campaigning is expected to end the doubts over Jana Sena's wholehearted support to BJP candidate. It may be recalled that though Jana Sena wanted to field its candidate, it has to go back to giving way to BJP candidate. This has reportedly led to dissatisfaction among Jana Sena cadres.

Recently party's political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar met the cadres in Tirupati and tried to clear the air against the BJP. In the same breath, BJP state president Somu Veerraju also went a step ahead to announce that Pawan will be the Chief Ministerial candidate on behalf of BJP-Jana Sena combine in the next elections.

In this backdrop, both BJP and Jana Sena cadres have been concentrating on Pawan's campaigning. They want to make the programme a grand success to send strong signals to the opponents and the people as well about their strength.