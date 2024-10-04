Pawan moots Sanatana Parirakshana Board

Tirupati: It was a power-packed speech of Pawan Kalyan in his capacity as a Santana Dharma practitioner who vowed to protect Hindu Dharma at any cost and made a strong appeal to the Centre to bring in a National Act to protect Santana Dharma and implement it immediately, to constitute a Sanatana Parirakshana Board and allocate necessary funds so that they can guide all the Hindu temple boards to promote religion, art, culture, education, protection of environment, and welfare of the people.

Donned in saffron robes after completing his 11 days of penance, Pawan thundered from his Varahi vehicle which was reminiscent of NTR speaking from his Chaitanya Ratham in 1980s, Pawan said secularism cannot be a one-way affair. It is time to stop the wrong propaganda of pseudo-secularists who are followers of Macauley. He said secularism must be upheld and there should be a uniform response to any threat to it.

He further said to resort to non-cooperation towards an individual or organization who speaks against Santana Dharma or tries to oppress it.



He took on the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi who criticized consecration of Ayodhya temple and called is as “Nach Gana.” He said, “Rahul does not respect Lord Rama. You may hate Modi but don’t dare to criticise Rama. “The minute we say we will protect Hinduism; we are mocked but you can’t dare do that to Islam or Christianity. We are deeply hurt. Hindus can’t be sitting ducks to bear the criticism,” Pawan said.

These people have no problem with Islamic countries strictly practicing Islam and banning Hindu practices, but they feel secularism is under threat if one talks of Hinduism or Hindu Rashtra. They have a serious problem if we protest when some sacrilege takes place or someone attacks Sanatana Dharma. He said this would not stop as long as Hindus were not united and were divided based on caste, religion and language.

In an emotion-packed voice, Pawan who spoke in Telugu, English, Hindi and Tamil said, “I warn the pseudo-secularists not to rub your ideology on us.” Quoting from the Biography of Yogi, Pawan said snakes should not bite but should not stop hissing. Hindus should be tolerant but should not be silent when something goes wrong. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, they need to raise their voice. Silence is a bigger crime, he said.

Referring to what the DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin, Pawan without mentioning his name said a young leader said Santana Dharma was a virus and needs to be eradicated. He said no force on earth can eradicate Sanatana Dharma from Bharat.