Peddireddi lashes out at Naidu over sand mafia allegations

Tirupati: Minister for energy, environment, forests and mining Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for making allegations of the sand mafia in the state. Addressing the media here on Saturday, the minister said that Naidu’s intention was to divert the people’s attention from development and welfare activities being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state. In fact, illegal sand mining was at its peak during the TDP government’s rule only, he said.

“Chandrababu has resorted to Goebbels’ propaganda with false allegations on the state government. As part of it, he made a presentation saying that there is a sand mafia in the state. When complaints were received about non-availability of sand, the government appointed a Cabinet sub-committee and got recommendations for better sand policy. Now, there is no shortage for sand in the state,” he maintained.

He asserted that entire sand policy was very transparent and it was ridiculous that Naidu was making allegations on it. Saying that Chandrababu alleged that Rs 40,000 crore illegal sand mining was done in the state, the minister wondered on what basis did he make those allegations. “During our government Rs 765 crore is coming to the exchequer per annum from sand mining and during the four years the government received about Rs 3,000 crore,” he said.

Referring to the mining in the state, Ramchandra Reddy said that mining revenue was Rs 1,950 crore when the TDP government was stepping down from power in 2018-19. Now, in 2022-23 the revenue has gone up to Rs 4,756 crore which shows the transparency in mining policy. Further, it was estimated that mining revenue will go up to Rs 9,000 crore this year.

He alleged that out of 3.90 crore voters in the states, 60 lakh fake voters were included during TDP rule.. He said there is no need for YSRCP to win with fake voters and its MPs will meet Chief Election Commissioner and Union home minister in New Delhi on August 28 to complain on the matter.

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, former member of TTD trust board Pokala Ashok Kumar and others were present.