Photo exhibition in Tirupati on PM Narendra Modi held

Tirupati: A photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was organised as part of the week long Seva Sapthaham being organised on the occassion of 70th birthday of Modi by local BJP unit here on Wednesday.

The some rare photos revealing the humble family background of Modi, his gradual growth in the party and as national leader and his achievements as PM attracted public, who gathered in good number in the photo exhibition held in a photo studio in the city.

BJP state committee member Gundala Gopinath said the exhibition intended to throw more light on PM life selflessly working for the nation. Party leaders Akkipalli Munikrishna Yadav, Munisubramanyam, Kattamanchi Chandrababu Yadav and others were present.