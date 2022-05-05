Police announce traffic curbs in Tirupati in view of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit

Tirupati: In view of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Tirupati on Thursday, police have made several traffic diversions in the city.

According to traffic DSP K Vijaya Sekhar and CI K Ramasubbaiah, the RTC buses and other heavy vehicles coming from Madanapalli, Rayachoti and Piler will be diverted via Mallavaram junction near Srinivasa Mangapuram, Ramachandrapuram junction, MR Palli police station, Annamaiah circle, TVS junction, Sankarambadi circle and Ramanjuam circle towards RTC bus station.

Vehicles from Bengaluru and Chittoor will be diverted to Ramachandrapuram junction, MR Palli police station, Annamaiah circle, TVS junction, Sankarambadi circle and Ramanjuam circle towards RTC bus station. Vehicles going towards Bengaluru, Chittoor, Madanapalli and Rayachoti will be diverted via Leela Mahal, Nandi circle, Alipiri Garuda circle, Town Club, Balaji Colony, West Church, Mahila University and Ramanujapalli check post.

Cars, two and three-wheelers will be allowed via service road from Vidya Nagar towards Thummalagunta to Tirupati. No vehicles will be allowed between Balaji colony to Vidyanagar and from Rallapalli junction to SV University police station. Also, no vehicles will be allowed between Garuda circle and Cherlopalli. However, emergency vehicles will be allowed at all time.