Police file FIR against six ambulance union members

Tirupati/Kadapa: In the latest development in Ruia hospital's private ambulances issue, Alipiri police registered a case against six ambulance union members on Thursday. The FIR filed against six includes Narsimhulu, Krishna Murthy, Suresh, Prabhu, Sekhar and Dorai Raj for restraining outside ambulance which reached the hospital to take the body of Jashuva,9, at free of cost to his native village and also criminal intimidation of ambulance driver V Raghavendra Naik. The ambulance driver Raghavendra Naik, who was threatened by the Ruia ambulances union members, lodged a complaint with police after the incident leading to registering a case under the sections of 341, 506 and 34 IPC. In the recent heart wrenching incident where a father Narsimhulu took the body of his son Jashuva, who died in Ruia hospital on April 26 due to ill health, on two-wheeler to his native village 90 kilometres from pilgrim city.

The video which went viral in social media rattled the conscious people resulted in severe criticism from all quarters against the Ruia hospital management, against the government, police and RTA department, forcing them to take damage control measures. A meeting with officials was also convened at Ruia hospital on Wednesday to fix the ambulance fares and a case was booked by the police on Thursday.

Meanwhile all-party leaders including TDP, JSP, Congress, CPI and CPM met the Collector to press for stern action and concrete steps against the private ambulance mafia in Ruia hospital. They also asked the Collector to end the menace of private ambulance mafia atrocities affecting the poor people coming to Ruia hospital and also to see 'Maha Prasthanam,' free hearse van to keep available at the hospital for those poor, who lost their beloved ones.

The Ruia authority informed to media on Thursday that they have sent 7 bodies to their native places through two 'Maha Prasthanam' vehicles.

Meanwhile Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi met SP P Parameswar Reddy at his chamber in his office on Thursday and explained the facts and briefed him about the measures to be taken to check the menace of private ambulance drivers who were fleecing the poor patients.

In Kadapa, RDO Dharmachandra Reddy has warned of initiating stringent action against ambulance organisers if they found collecting more than amount fixed by the government from the needy people. The RDO said ambulance service organisers should compulsorily follow the government guidelines and those who violate them would face action as per law.

He also asked the private hospital managements to display the charges list of ambulances besides police station numbers for lodging complaints against those who violate the norms. DSP Venkata Siva Reddy was also present.