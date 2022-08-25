Police step up vigil in temple city

Tirupati: The police arranged tight security at the Taj hotel where the National Conference of State Labour Ministers and Secretaries will be held for two days from August 25.

As already Union Minister for Labour Bhupendra Yadav and other Ministers from various states occupied the Taj hotel, the police department has set up a special command control room on the hotel premises to monitor minute-to-minute security aspects.

Over 2,000 police apart from para military forces were deployed at the hotel and in the city to provide the security for attendees of the conference.

Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy conducted a review meeting with the ASP, DSP, CI rank officers at the newly set up command control room at the Taj hotel on Wednesday and gave instructions on providing security to the arriving VIPs.

He also alerted them to be aware as the left parties are planning to obstruct the conference.

The SP said the VIPs, who will attend the meeting, will go to Tirumala for darshans via Mahila University to Tirumala and some may go to Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur or Srikalahasti temple in different timings so that the security should be beefed up in respective routes according to their security category provision like Z+, Z, Y+, Y etc and wanted the officials to be ready to attend the duties in directed routes.

In the backdrop of threats from Left party leaders to obstruct the meeting, the SP warned the leaders and activists that non-bailable cases would be filed on those persons, who tried to obstruct the national conference and advised them to be away from their decision in view of their future.

Speaking to media, the SP said the entire route from Renigunta airport to Taj hotel, Taj hotel to Tirumala, Taj hotel to Tiruchanur and Srikalahasti routes will be in police control and measures have been taken for free flow of traffic at all the routes.

He said flying of drones like any other electronic objects over the Taj hotel will be prohibited and stated that the entire hotel and its premises is under the police cover.

Additional SPs E Supraja (admin), Kulasekhar (Law and Order), Vimala Kumari (Crime), DSPs and CIs were present.