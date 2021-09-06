'Poshan Maah': Towards building a healthy society

Tirupati: Towards improving the nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers, the Central government initiated 'Poshan Maah' being observed across the country.

Following the calendar of the State government in this regard, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials have been organising various programmes on each day since September 1.

The basic concept of observing the 'Poshan Maah' is to create awareness on a balanced diet with a combination of essential nutrients and calories.

It is celebrated every year in the month of September. Explaining the details, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) G Sudha Rani told The Hans India that anaemia and stunting were being observed in many children nowadays. No proper growth is witnessed in many children.

Hence, the Central government wanted to focus on anaemia and stunting and taking up various initiatives.

For this, nutritious food is vital on which awareness is being created by taking up door-to-door campaigns, meetings, rallies etc., She said that all programmes were designed towards creating awareness and to make mothers, pregnant women and children healthy.

The first 1,000 days – from conception to when a child gets two years of age is a crucial period during which rapid physical growth and mental development takes place.

By taking proper care during this period the problems of anaemia and stunting can be addressed and build good intelligence as well.

For this they need to take good food having iron, calcium etc., The nutritional values in each food item will be explained to mothers and children as per the schedule which will have a lasting impact on their health.

The Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare department A R Anuradha has visited three centres in Tirupati and five centres in Puttur to monitor the ongoing activities. She said that as part of the awareness programmes, this week will be focussed on the importance of yoga and Ayurveda products.

She said that keeping in view of the low weight of eggs, all the staff concerned were instructed to return the eggs to the supplier when the trays are found to be less weight than the prescribed levels.

Regarding the milk in tetra packs being supplied to mothers every month, the government is planning to procure it within the State only. Currently, it is being procured from Karnataka for which around Rs 60 crore is being paid every month.

As the Anganwadi centres have now become functional, nutritious diet will be given to students at the centres itself so that they will be consumed by them only. For women and mothers it will be sent home.