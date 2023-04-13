Power sector crucial for economic development: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Minister for energy, environment, forests and mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy underlined the importance of the power sector saying that it plays a crucial role in the economic development. Addressing an electrical safety workshop organised by the directorate of electrical safety and energy department, Vijayawada, here on Wednesday, he said that the importance of the power sector was realised once again at the recently held global investors summit.

During the summit, while the state got a total investment of Rs 13 lakh crore, Rs 9 lakh crore investments are related to the power sector which is a good indication. He stressed the need for electrical safety measures to prevent loss of human life, animals and properties. It should also help protect substations and power lines.

"Electrical safety is very important and even a small mistake may cause a huge amount of damage. These are the days of installing power lines to prevent forest animals from entering the fields and focus should be laid on these and one should act cautiously. The electrical safety measures should be foolproof and secure," the minister maintained.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, safety committees at division, sub division levels were already appointed and there is a state level committee too. Safety measures are to be taken in coordination with these committees.

He recalled the electrical accidents in Anantapur during which effective steps were taken immediately by alerting the officials. The government has appointed 15,000 energy assistants at a time whose services are to be utilised in a proper way. There should be no compromise in electrical safety, said the minister. On this occasion, an exhibition of electrical safety instruments was arranged at the workshop venue.

AP director of electrical safety and chief electrical inspector Vijaya Lakshmi, former CMD Gopal Reddy, APSPDCL directors Siva Prasad Reddy, Subba Raju, CPDCL director Jayabharathi Rao, SE Krishna Reddy and other officials took part in the workshop.