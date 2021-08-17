Prayed Lord Balaji to bless humanity with peace and prosperity, says Lok Sabha speaker

TIRUMALA, AUGUST 17:"I prayed to Lord Balaji to shower His blessings for the peace and prosperity of the entire world", said the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla.The dignitary who was on a two-day visit to the famous pilgrim centre, had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with his family on Tuesday.

On his arrival at Mahadwaram, he was welcomed by TTD Trust Board Chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy and the EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy. After Darshan, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with Theertha Prasadams and lamination photo of Lord by TTD Chairman and the EO.



Speaking to media outside the temple, he said, he has immense faith in Lord Venkateswara and with His benign blessings. "I am confident that India will soon emerge as a powerful nation in the entire world. I also prayed to give all of us enough strength to further enhance our Democracy and fulfill all the aspirations of people of our country in the best possible manner", he added.



Among other important dignitaries who accompanied the Speaker of Lok Sabha includes, MPs Gurumurthy, Sri Vijaysai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Bharath. TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Temple DyEO Ramesh Babu present.



Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid a visit to Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham at Tirumala on Tuesday. He said this 137 year old vedic institution has been imparting knowledge to thousands of students in different vedic courses. On his arrival, Om Birla was welcomed in a traditional manner and later he took part in the prayer and special puja held to Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Veda Peetham. The vedic scholars offered Vedasirvachanam to the dignitary. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy and others were also present.