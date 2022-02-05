Prepare report on contingency plan for disaster management: TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy formed a committee headed by Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy to prepare a report on 'Contingency Plan' for disaster management. The EO held a meeting with senior officials on various issues including disaster management here on Friday. He said the TTD has many challenges of natural calamities like heavy rains, cloud bursts, fire mishaps, heatwaves, security, stampedes, road accidents, pandemic etc. which requires a plan for tackling them. "We have an established security system to manage the heavy rush of

pilgrims but we need to prepare a contingency plan to face the challenges posed by nature to prevent damages including loss of properties or lives," he explained. Briefing on the review meeting held here, he said the meet also discussed the implementation of plastic ban in Tirumala and added that all the commercial outlets in hilltop temple town have voluntarily dispensed with the sale of plastic water bottles and covers and replaced them with bio degradable bags and glass bottles as part of the measure to make Tirumala pollution-free.

On the restoration of Srivari Mettu footpath which was remaining closed after the footpath to Tirumala was badly damaged in the heavy rains and the subsequent flash floods in November last, he said the restoration works are going on in full swing and will be completed by

April-end to reopen it. TTD Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Balaji, Chief

Engineer Nageswara Rao, DLO Reddeppa Reddy, Chief Audit Officer Sesha Sailendra, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, and DFO I/c Prasanti and others were present.