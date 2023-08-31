  • Menu
Prepare voters list transparently: JC P Srinivasulu

Chittoor: Joint Collector P Srinivasulu on Wednesday stated that the revision of voters list has been undertaken in a transparent manner in the district.

Holding talks with political party leaders at the Collectorate, he said that enrolment of voters was a continuous process where additions and deletions could be made at any point of time before commencement of nomination process in any elections.

He reiterated that the election commissioner has instructed to prepare voters list in a transparent way and sought political parties to extend their cooperation in this special drive.

BJP general secretary K Chittibabu, CPI district secretary S Nagarajan, Congress leader Paradesi and YSRCP leader Udayakumar were present.

