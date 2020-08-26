Private Degree colleges in dilemma over resume of classes

Tirupati: All the private degree colleges which were affiliated with SV University in Chittoor District were in dilemma over how to run the new academic year from October. In this regard, as of now neither AP Higher Education Council nor SV University did not inform specific guidelines to private college managements. And already SV University authorities announced final semester examinations will be conducted from September. In view of that now all the affiliated college managements are in worry how to move forward to reopen the colleges.

In the district more than 120 degree and PG colleges are running under SV University affiliation. Around 35,000 students are pursuing their education. In the backdrop of covid-19 outbreak, college managements have to take precautionary measures in conducting classes. In the meanwhile few colleges' managements are thinking to run classes with 50 % students out of the total strength of the college.

Remaining 50 % students will be listening to classes as usual from homes through online. One week 50 % students will attend classes in college, remaining students will come to college another week. And also managements are looking to make changes in seating arrangements in classrooms as per covid-19 protocol. They are planning seating arrangements for sitting two students on a bench instead of three.

But above the proposals are only management's thoughts, as of now they did not receive any official communication from APHEC or SV University authorities. Moreover day by day covid-19 cases tally rising up in the district. In the circumstance conducting classes and examinations are going to be a tough task to all the government and private college managements in the district.

Came to know that, SV University is examining to allow the students to write examinations in self centers, previously examinations used to conduct in other colleges in a jumbling method. But many student organisations are opposing this proposal and they allege that if authorities will allow the students to write exams in their colleges private managements would manipulate the entire examination process.