Promote Panchagavya products on TTD app: EO

The sale of Panchagavya products by TTD which are already made available on the e-platform should also be made available on the mobile app introduced by the TTD for the sake of devotees, said TTD Executive Office AV Dharma Reddy.





A review meeting on promotion of Panchagavya items and Parakamani (Sorting and counting of Hundi offerings of Tirumala temple) was held at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO directed the officials concerned to include the information of Panchagavya products on the TTD mobile app also which will reach a larger number of devotees. Out of the 15 products produced by the TTD, 10 Panchagavya products have a huge demand from the public, he said, adding that more publicity on the products is needed to boost up the sale of all the products.

The current range of Panchagavya products are herbal soaps, Dhoop Churnam, Agarbatti, herbal shampoo, herbal tooth powder, Vibhudi, nasal drops, herbal face pack, Dhoop Churnam, herbal floor cleaners, Dhoop sticks, Go Arkam etc. The EO also instructed the officials concerned to come out with more attractive photo frames of deities in Dry Flower Technology in all sizes.

Earlier, the EO also reviewed with various bankers over the status of Parakamani activities at Tirumala and in Tirupati and directed the officials concerned to ensure that nothing was kept pending in the counting and accounting of currencies. JEO for Health and Education, Sada Bhargavi, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA & CAO) Balaji and assistant executive officer Parakamani Rajendra were also present.