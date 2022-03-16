Provide remunerative price for farm produce: AIKS

Tirupati: The three-day State-level Rythu Sammelan started at CPI office under the auspices of AP Rythu Sangham (APRS) on Wednesday demanded that the government provide remunerative price to farm produce and waive all the loans given to farmers.

The leaders also called for Chalo Vijayawada on March 23 to press their demands. After hoisting the APRS flag marking the inauguration of Rythu Sammelan, All India Kisan Sabha national president Ravula Venkaiah, who attended as chief guest on the first day of meeting, said the farmers in the country were resorting to suicides owing to having no remunerative price for their produce and he termed the farmers' stir in Delhi against three controversial farm laws as 'historic.'

He called upon the farmers community in the state to continue their fight against anti-farmer policies of state government taking inspiration from Delhi farmers' stir.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a large number of sops to corporate sector, he demanded him to waive loans taken by farmers.

He also demanded the Centre to adopt Swaminathan Commission report to provide remunerative prices to the farmers' produce in the country. APRS sate general secretary KVV Prasad demanded the government to allocate lion's share of funds to micro-irrigation projects in the state. Recalling movements in support of Subabul and Jamoil farmers and red chili in the past, he said Chalo Vijayawada will be organised on March 23 for pressing the government on various farmers' issues. CPI district secretary Ramanaidu, APRS district president Janardan, secretary Narsimhulu, state members C Katamaiah, Ganga Bhavani, Mango Farmers' Association leader Bellamkonda Srinivas and former agriculture scientist Soma Sundar were present.