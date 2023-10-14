Punganur: House-warming ceremonies for 149 houses held at Gudurupalli

Punganur (Chittoor district) : Mass house-warming ceremonies were held in a festive atmosphere at Gudurupalli Jagananna colony in Punganur on Friday. Minister for Energy, Environment and Forests Peddireddi Ramchandra Reddy took part in the programme and unveiled the pylon. A total of 149 beneficiaries took part in the house-warming ceremonies of their houses. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been issuing house-site pattas in the name of women beneficiaries which nowhere in the country could be seen.

He added that as part of the ‘Housing for All’ programme, the government has collected over 77,000 acres of land across the state and issued pattas in the names of 30.75 lakh women. In Chittoor district, 73,584 houses were sanctioned out of which 43,252 have been completed while others are at different stages of construction. Saying that the district stands first among other districts in the housing programme, he praised the Collector S Shan Mohan for his efforts.

In Punganur constituency, 15,778 houses were sanctioned while 14,098 houses are at different levels of construction. To provide financial assistance to women beneficiaries for house constructions, DRDA has provided loans to 7,768 beneficiaries while 1,423 got the loans through MEPMA. The constructions were taken up by the TIDCO and 1,536 house pattas were distributed on Friday in Punganur.

District Collector S Shanmohan thanked the public representatives for their cooperation in completing the houses in time. The officials concerned have worked with dedication in completing the task. Another 20,000 houses are at various stages of construction and the beneficiaries should complete them to conduct mass house-warming ceremonies in December.

ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu and Palamaneru MLA N Venkate Gouda also spoke on the occasion. Housing PD Padmanabham, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, TIDCO EE Venkata Muni, State folk arts development corporation chairman Kondaveeti Nagabhushanam, DRDA and DWMA PDs Tulasi and Ganga Bhavani, Palamaner RDO Sivaiah, Municipal Chairman Aleem Basha, Commissioner Narasimha Prasad and others were present.