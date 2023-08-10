  • Menu
Purushottam Maas Mahotsav ends with Srinivasa Kalyanam

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy participating in Srinivasa Kalyanam held on the last day of Purushottama Maas Mahotsav in Tirupati on Wednesday
Highlights

The week-long Shri Purushottam Maas Mahotsav and Shrimad Bhagvat Katha, conducted by Rajasthan based Jhalariya Peeth came to end with the celestial wedding of Srinivasa Kalyanam, here on Wednesday.

Tirupati: The week-long Shri Purushottam Maas Mahotsav and Shrimad Bhagvat Katha, conducted by Rajasthan based Jhalariya Peeth came to end with the celestial wedding of Srinivasa Kalyanam, here on Wednesday.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy who participated in the religious event appreciated Jhalaria Peeth Peetadhipathi Swamy Ghanshyam ji for conducting the week long programme in the pilgrim city for promotion of Sanatana Dharma.

Jhalariya peeth Peetadhipathi Ghanshyam ji donated Rs 11 lakhs to TTD and handed over the DD to EO Dharma Reddy. As part of it priests led by Jalaria Peetadhipathi Swamy Ghansyamji conducted 225 Kundala Mahalakshmi Mahayagya ( Grand sacred fires festival) in the specially built yagasala which concluded with Purnahuti, amidst spiritual fervor. Programme coordinator K Giridhar, media coordinator J Tulasiram and others were present.

