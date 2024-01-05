Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti program to be held in Tirumala on January 25

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO Dharma Reddy said that Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti program will be held on January 25 in Tirumala. Speaking to the media on Friday, he stated that the priests are holding a conference as part of Dharma campaign.

EO Dharma Reddy said that 60 to 70 Swamijis will be invited to the conference and revealed that the rice used in Annaprasad is being procured through millers. He said that Godhadevi Kalyanam will be performed in Tirupati on January 15. TTD EO Dharma Reddy said that Parveti Utsav will be held in Tirumala on 16th.



Meanwhile, the details of devotees visit to Tirumala in 2023 also furnished. According to details, a total of 19.16 lakhs devotees offered darshan of Srivari during this period. The Hundi gifts, which include monetary offerings, amounted to Rs. 116.73 crores. Additionally, 1.46 crore Srivari laddoos were sold followed by Annaprasad, the free meal offered to devotees, was provided to 40.77 lakhs individuals. Furthermore, talanilas, a voluntary contribution made by devotees, were offered by 6.87 lakhs people.