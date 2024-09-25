Ravi Naidu nominated as SAAP chairman

In a significant political move, the government has appointed seven leaders from the erstwhile Chittoor district to various corporations underscoring the rewards of loyalty within the ranks of TDP. Of them, Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary Animini Ravi Naidu has been appointed as Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) while party in-charge in Kuppam PS Muniratnam, a trusted lieutenant of CM N Chandrababu Naidu got the post of vice-chairman of APSRTC.

The government appointed five other leaders from various constituencies as members of various corporations. Parveen Taj, a notable figure from Thamballapalle constituency and who aspired for party ticket in the recent elections has been appointed as a member of the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, where she is expected to oversee critical public distribution systems.

Ganji Madhavaiah from Nagari has secured a seat on the AP Padmashali Welfare and Development Corporation. Dr P Chandana Sravanthi, a leader from Satyavedu, along with Vooka Vijay Kumar from Tirupati, have been nominated as members of the AP Urban Finance & Infrastructure Development Corporation. Both are expected to play a crucial role in driving urban growth and financial projects in the state’s urban areas. Former Mayor of Chittoor municipal corporation Katari Hemalatha, known for her strong community presence, will serve as a member of the AP Tourism Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu started his career as the president of Oriental college in 2005 and became TNSF president of Chandragiri constituency in 2006 and was elevated to various other positions including TNSF national coordinator in 2015. In 2021, he became Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary and coordinator of party programmes. He played a crucial role in the Yuvagalam padayatra of Nara Lokesh. The previous government has filed 57 cases against him during the five years.