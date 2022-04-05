Red sanders issue, law & order top priority of new SPs

Tirupati/Chittoor: The new Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy on Monday stated that he will give top priority for maintaining law and order and make officials to be accountable over the complaints of people.

Speaking to media after taking charge at DPO, he sought the cooperation of all officials for giving protection to the people and he will focus special attention on cybercrimes and in reducing thefts.

He said all the doors for selling and distribution of weed in the district will be closed with stringent measures. He also promised to make efforts for easing traffic in the temple city.

Later, Parameswar Reddy conducted a review meeting with police officials from Gudur, Sullurupeta, Puttur, Vadamalapeta and Pakala officials.

He also wanted the officials to be alert at SOS calls as Chief Minister put special attention on solving the problems of women and girl children in the state for which a mobile app Disha also designed.

He also sought the officials to identify the accident-prone zones in the district and take required steps to prevent the mishaps.

In Chittoor, new SP Y Rishanth Reddy said that top priority will be given for women safety and for containing red sanders smuggling.

Speaking to media, he said awareness camps on Disha app would be conducted briskly ensuring self confidence among the women to protect themselves from unwarranted situations. He added friendly policing would be developed involving people and anti-social elements would be crushed with an iron hand. He stated that he would continue Spandana on each Monday to resolve the issues of people.