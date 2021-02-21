Reject Narendra Modi, Jagan for fostering hate politics: Congress senior leader Chinta Mohan

Tirupati: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of fostering hate politics, former Union Minister and Congress senior leader Dr Chinta Mohan urged the people to reject both of them to end their vindictive acts affecting not only politicians but officials and people at large.

Both the communal BJP and the chauvinist YSRCP are one and the same in opting ruthless tactics for suppressing dissent and stifling the voices of opponents including political leaders, media, intellectuals and social activists, Mohan said strongly condemning the recent arrest of many social activists under false serious cases like sedition.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said the CBI, ED and IT became the weapons for the BJP which is misusing these wings to harass its opponent while the YSRCP government unleashed repressive measures imposing Police Act 30 and Section 144 only to cow down the opposition party leaders.

He cited the incidents of harassment of JC Brothers in Anantapur and Atchannanaidu in Srikakulam. Lauding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who declared that he has no animosity or an iota of anger on the killers of his father Rajiv Gandhi, he said a real leader should be compassionate and able love all even his rivals.