Religious fervour marks Plavanama Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala

Tirumala: The traditional Asthanam (temple court) on the occasion of Plavanama Ugadi, Telugu New Year day, was held at Tirumala temple, amidst religious fervour on Tuesday.

After the customary rituals, the presiding deity and processional deities were presented with new silk vastrams.

Marking the occasion, Panchanga Shravanam was rendered by the Vedic scholar who had forecast the predictions for the year 2021-22 till nextUgadi, following the age-old temple tradition.

Later Rupaya Harati followed by special Harati was rendered on the occasion.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, TTD trust board members Sekhar Reddy, Prasad, Nischita, Muralikrishna, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Dy EO Harindranath and others were present.

Spiritual books released on Ugadi: A series of spiritual books were also released on the auspicious day of Plavanama Samvatsara Telugu Ugadi by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam at Tirumala temple.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the Coffee Table book gives a broad view of Tirumala temple and TTD activities while five other spiritual books were written by Vedic exponents about the importance of Vaikhanasa Agama and their respective subjects. They felicitated the authors on the occasion.

The Coffee Table Book titled, "Tirumala-Kaliyuga Vaikuntham" consisting of a kaleidoscope of interesting legends of the Tirumala temple presiding deity, the art and architecture of the shrine, unique administrative style of TTD and amenities provided to scores of pilgrims presented along with a compilation of vibrant photos, book penned by Smt and Sri Ramanam couple from Sri Rangapattinam.

The authors expressed immense pleasure over the release of the book and described as a token offering to Srinivasa from Sri Ranganatha.

Besides, five books including Vaikhanasa Mahima Manjari, Uttama Brahma Vidya Sara, Sri Vaikhanasopakhyanam, Trisati, and Dhyana Mukthavali of TTD publications were also released on the occasion.

Ugadi festival was also observed with religious aplomb in all local temples of TTD. The temples were decked with flowers, raw mangoes and, fruits to welcome Plavanama Ugadi.

The Vedic Scholars rendered Panchanga Sravanam at all temples followed by Ugadi Asthanam.

Ugadi Mahotsavam was observed with grandeur at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Tuesday, celebrating the New Year day officially in which employees and officials participated.

The Plavanama Ugadi was welcomed in a befitting way of Mangaladhwani followed by Veda Swasti, Bhakti Sangeet and traditional fancy dress.

Speaking on the occasion, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad secretary Rajagopalan expressed his confidence that Plavanama Ugadi will bring prosperity and health in the lives of humanity across the world.