Research outcome should reach farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras: VC Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Tirupati: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that research outcome should reach farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) at village-level and for this we are planning to link the research activities and extension activities with RBKs.

Addressing the gathering after launching the special agri mobile app for facilitating the farmers, the VC said in future all the new varieties of seeds and technology transfer will be reached to farmers through RBKs only and Krishi Vigyan Kendras and research centres scientists would work out on this model. He stated that more than 25 new high-yielding varieties would be supplied to farmers for sowing shortly through RBKs.

The VC also told out of the total country's agricultural production, 20 per cent of the production was generated by the AP farmers. He added last year the university had released 18 new varieties in groundnut, paddy and other related crops.

He said the university was concentrating on technology transfer like robotics, nanotechnology, water technology and biotechnology innovations for getting better results in agricultural practices. And the university was continuously monitoring the new research trends across the world for adopting such types of technologies in our agricultural practices, he pointed out.

Later, AP Agricultural Mission vice-president M V S Nagi Reddy advised the scientists to do research in sustainable development in terms of new verities, new technology and new marketing strategies. He asked them to develop the cost cutting technology for reducing the financial burden on farmers.

He also suggested the scientists to work together with farmers in the field, then only good results will come in research and extension activities.

Later, Director (Research) N Trimuruthulu instructed the scientists to do the research for high yield varieties.