Reverification of electoral rolls completed in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: While the district administration has taken up fool-proof reverification of electoral rolls and disposal of form 6, 7 and 8, the new applications for voter enrolment and removal of voters have been raising eyebrows in the district. Official machinery has almost completed the verification of 17,54,334 voters in the district and so far, identified 4,363 duplicate voters and addresses of another 33,093 voters have changed.

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena held a video conference with all district Collectors, Joint Collectors and other officials and reviewed the progress of electoral rolls verification. On this occasion, Tirupati district Joint Collector DK Balaji told the CEO that during the household survey, 28,153 dead voters were found and the forms concerned have been collected, which are being updated in the ERO.net.

After rationalisation of polling centres, a meeting with political parties’ representatives will be held and submit the details to the Election Commission on September 22. He said while 31,763 voter ID cards were sent to voters by speed post, 71 were returned on which a decision will be taken after reverification.

DRO Penchala Kishore, Corporation Commissioner D Haritha, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Chandramuni, Kiran Kumar and Rama Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that 29,644 form-6 applications are still pending for verification in Chandragiri constituency, out of the 32,417 new applications received. In Tirupati constituency, a total of 10,155 new applications have been received for enrolment as voters. Of them, 2,417 are still pending for verification. Overall, 76,527 form-6 applications have been received in the seven constituencies of the district from April 15 to now, out of which 43,337 are pending for verification. Further, it was also learnt that in Chandragiri constituency, 12,450 form-7 applications were received seeking removal of voters. The opposition parties have been alleging that the ruling party cadres submitted these applications to remove the voters as they are not YSRCP supporters.