RK Roja adds glitter to cultural extravaganza in Tirupati

Tirupati: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja added more to the tempo with her dances along with artists on the second day of Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu at Mahati auditorium on Sunday. She enthralled the audience by adding glitter to the events with her presence. Motivating the artists performing dances, she joined them and made her dance moments amid thunderous applause from the audiences.



The cultural festival is being organised by the state creativity and culture commission of the department of culture as a prelude to the 50th birth anniversary of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The commission has planned to hold four regional level events at Tirupati, Guntur, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. The winners of these regional festivals will take part in the state level programme to be held in Vijayawada on December 19 and 20.

Chief Minister will distribute the prizes to the winners on his birthday on December 21 at a programme to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. As part of three-day event in which nine districts of the region are taking part in Tirupati, on the second day artists and students have showcased their talent in various cultural events.

Minister Roja was present at the auditorium during the day and cheered the artists with her participation.

She distributed certificates to the artists. It was attended by several students and other denizens. Speaking to The Hans India, Minister Roja said that her ministry has been trying to revive the ancient arts by encouraging artists by throwing light on them.

All the performances are being prepared as a documentary for posterity and asking them to register their details including their place and art form etc.,

There was no data in the state so far about the cultural artists and their information. Now, an attempt is made to digitise everything by maintaining the state data. This will help in providing welfare schemes to them as the entire information is available from now onwards, she maintained.