Role of Disha Police Stations in AP turns questionable as police refuse to file cases

Tirupati: The aim of prevention of crimes on women is not fulfilled by the Disha Police Stations in the districts. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought these Disha Police Stations to provide safety to all the women in the state during the crucial times. Whereas in practical Disha Police Stations are not fulfilling the women's aspirations in investigating the crimes which occurred on them. For example in Tirupati city outskirts October 3 a pastor raped his female employee, in the case the victim woman had approached the Tirupati Disha Police Station SI Hima Bindu to file a case against the accused. While SI Bindu behaved insensitively and scolded the victim and refused to book zero FIR against the accused.

On this issue a series of agitations were held by the various peoples organisations like AIDWA, SFI, DYFI and CPM workers. They demanded departmental action on woman SI Hima Bindu the same matter brought to the notice of SP Urban A Ramesh Reddy. During that time higher officials assured the action on woman SI. After that till the day almost ten days were completed but police officials did not take any disciplinary action on her.

In another case also one more woman victim was moving Tirupati Dish Police Station for the last few days to book a case. There was no proper response from the Disha Police Station Personnel. In addition at Chittoor town a minor girl rape case was also not registered in Disha Police station, despite several complaints. They were advised to go to Chittoor one Town Police Station to lodge complaint. Finally a case was registered in one town police station. These are the few examples only, many incidents were not brought into light, few only came to the light by involvement of peoples organisations.

Following these series of incidents, On Friday AIDWA, DYFI and SFI District Secretaries Sai Lakshmi, S Jaya Chandra and N Madav Krishan spoke to media persons here on lapses of Disha Police Stations functioning and said that this new set up was failed in fulfilling the women aspirations in cases investigation which the crimes were occurred on them for the last few days. They alleged that so far Tirupati Urban Police did not initiate disciplinary action against the Woman SI Hima Bindu who behaved inhuman with the victim woman. Further they added that there are no sufficient forensic labs and special courts to speed up the crimes investigation, Government of India should come forward to give its approval for Disha bill.