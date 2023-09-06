Role of teachers in shaping students’ future lauded

Tirupati: Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja underlined the role of teachers by saying that they will always drive students to go on a good path with noble values towards a better future. She took part in the Teacher’s Day celebrations held at Mahati auditorium here on Tuesday and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Speaking on the occasion, Roja said that people at all levels should remember their teachers always and they are to be respected along with mother and father. Quoting the famous saying that ‘Your best teacher is your last mistake’, she said it signifies the value of a teacher in the society. The State government has brought revolutionary changes in the education system and provided modern amenities on par with corporate schools through its flagship programme ‘Nadu-Nedu’. Digital education has been introduced and students were able to watch live the recent Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the moon from their schools. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy believes that every paisa spent on education is an investment on the students’ future.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that it always brings pleasure to celebrate Teachers’ Day and felicitate teachers.

Respecting good teachers is nothing but respecting society. Whoever speaks about teachers, the words will always come from their heart and teachers also have a noble responsibility on their shoulders. They should strive towards an egalitarian society. The educational reforms introduced in the State enabled students to compete with the world. Teachers should always update themselves and adapt new technologies, which are essential to shape the young children’s future.

MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam said there is no other god than teacher. He felt that there should be a protection act for teachers on the lines of doctors. Teachers always expect the good future of their students and when they reach higher positions, their happiness cannot be measured.

On this occasion, 76 best teachers at district level were felicitated by the Minister, Collector and the MLC. DEO Dr V Sekhar presided over the celebrations, which was attended by planning coordinator of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Ramachandra Reddy, MEOs, teachers, students and others.