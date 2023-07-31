Rottela Panduga: Lakhs of devotees attend Gandha Mahotsavam

Nellore (Nellore district): Lakhs of devotees from across the country thronged the Bara Shaheed Dargah here to participate in the Gandha Mahotsavam on Sunday evening.

Devotees of all faiths came here to witness the most important event of the five-day festival ‘Rottela Pandaga.’

As part of the programme, the 12 tombs of the Muslim warriors covered with green clothes in the Bara Shaheed Dargah were cleaned by applying special perfumes by Mujavar Shavul accompanied by Pakirs, and local Muslim elders on Saturday night.

Late on Sunday night, devotees participated in a procession from Animia Dargah located at Kotamitta in the city. A priest carried a pot filled with sandalwood paste while riding on a horse and 11 other priests followed him in the procession up to the Bara Shaeed Dargah. Later Kadapa Ameen Peer Dargah (Pedda Dargah) priest Hazarath Harivullah Hussaini applied the sandalwood paste to the 12 tombs amid chanting of hymns in Islamic language. After completion of the traditional event, remaining sandalwood paste was distributed to the devotees at the Dargah.

The Walkf Board has made special arrangements for the Gandha Mahotsavam.

Meanwhile at the Nellore tank, devotees were seen enthusiastically exchanging rotis for the fulfillment of their wishes. On the second day of the Rottela Panduga, there was a huge demand for Udyogam Rotte with the unemployed youth eagerly waiting to take it at the designated place at the Swarnacheruvu.