Rs 10,000 cr earmarked for roads in Budget: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Minister for panchayat raj, mining and rural development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said due priority was given to roads and buildings (R & ) and panchayat raj roads in the state budget for 2022-23 by earmarking Rs 10,000 crore. No government in the past has constructed so many roads. Speaking at the YSRCP formation day celebrations after unfurling the party flag on Saturday, the minister said that the government's initiative will take the length of panchayat roads in the state to about 20,000 km from the present 10,000 km.

He reiterated that the budget reflected Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision of welfare and development which are his two eyes and got ample allocations. Balance was maintained in allocations for irrigation, Navaratnalu and other sectors. The opposition has been politicising every act of the CM and it has become their only agenda. The minister alleged that some media houses were working for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu only and forecast that that party may secure one or two parliament seats and 5-10 Assembly seats in the next elections.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and Mayor Dr R Sirisha participated in the party formation day celebrations held at MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's residence. They wished that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance would continue for the next 30 years. They recalled the developments that led to the formation of the party in 2011 and could secure 67 assembly and nine Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 elections.

By fighting against the TDP government's 'anti-people' policies efficiently through his 3,600-km-long Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy led the party to power by securing 151 Assembly and 23 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections.

Since then, the CM has introduced various reforms in education, health and agriculture sectors and providing welfare schemes for the people. Party cadres, corporators including deputy mayor Mudra Narayana participated in the celebrations. YSRCP state secretary Nainar Srinivasulu conducted Annadanam in the city on the occasion.

In Srikalahasti, MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy's son Akarsh Reddy cut the cake and unfurled the party flag. In Puttur, the celebrations were organised by party cadres in which MLA RK Roja's brother Y Kumara Swamy Reddy took part. They garlanded former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy's statue and cut a huge cake. The party leaders distributed fruits and bread to patients at the government hospital. Party formation celebrations were held in other constituencies as well.