RTC to operate more buses to Kanipakam

Kanipakam Temple Trust Board Chairman Mohan Reddy, Executive Officer Venkatesh extending an invitation to Tourism Minister R K Roja at Nagari on Wednesday
Chittoor: Ministerfor Tourism and Culture R K Roja on Wednesday directed the Kanipakam temple officials to make elaborate arrangements for devotees, who come to take part in Brahmotsavams of Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka swamy temple to be commenced from September 18.

Kaniapakam Temple Executive Officer Venkatesh and temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Roja and extended invitation to the minister for attending the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Roja said that all instructions would be given to the APSRTC authorities to operate more services to Kanipakam temple during Brahmotsavam fete.

