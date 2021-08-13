RUB works in Tirupati will be completed soon: DRM

Tirupati: Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) K Venkataramana Reddy who assumed charge on Wednesday paid his maiden visit to Tirupati station on Thursday. He went through the station and observed passenger amenities.

Later speaking to the media, the DRM said that the ongoing road-under-bridge (RUB) works at Rayalacheruvu road in Tirupati will be completed very soon and instructed the railway officials to work out on the requirements for completing the work.

Some final works are to be done at the newly built sixth platform to commission it. The DRM said that he spoke to the engineers concerned to expedite the same, probably within 2-3 months.

While Tiruchanur station has been commissioned already, station building and other infrastructure works are to be completed soon. Regarding the proposed Rs 400 cr Tirupati station redevelopment works, he said that Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been on the job and framing their policies. Once that is completed, they will take up the project. The DRM said that he will look after all the requirements in the division on priority basis.

Tirupati station Director K Satyanarayana, station manager K Rajendra Prasad, Chief Commercial Inspector Parameswar Raju and other officials were present during the visit.