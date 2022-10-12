SCR commences loading of cars from Rachagunneri station

Tirupati: Guntakal Division of South Central Railway has revived loading of automobiles from Rachagunneri station near Srikalahasti through Railways after a period of around 15 years. A total of 125 cars were loaded in 25 NMG coaches and transported to Farukhnagar in Haryana for 2,171 kms distance on Tuesday. This has been possible with the efforts of the Business Development Team (BDU) of Guntakal Division.

South Central Railway has been putting strenuous efforts to improve freight traffic in recent years. The BDU team of Guntakal Division has been successful in attracting the new traffic and in reviving the old traffic. Rachagunneri of Guntakal division has got facilities of ramp and approach road for loading of automobiles. To attract this traffic, the railway officials made extensive marketing efforts to bring the freight customers to carry out the loading of cars from this station. This station is a convenient location for loading from the car manufacturing unit located at Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has come forward and placed indent for loading of cars from this station. In-charge General Manager of SCR Arun Kumar Jain has complimented railway officials of Guntakal Division, operating and commercial teams for their sustained efforts in enhancing freight loading.