Senior TDP leader and ex-Minister Bojjala passes away

Tirupati: Senior TDP leader and former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy (73) has passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday.

He had very close contacts with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu with whose inspiration he entered politics in 1989 and contested as MLA from Srikalahasti constituency.

Though born and brought up in a political family as his father Ganga Subbarami Reddy served as an independent MLA from Srikalahasti in 1967, Bojjala, the law graduate from SV University was away from politics till 1989. After TDP had some difficulties in the constituency in 1983 and 1985, Naidu became instrumental in bringing his university friend Gopal into politics.

He won the Assembly elections in his first attempt itself in 1989 and recorded a hat-trick win by winning the subsequent two elections also in 1994 and 1999. However, he lost the election in 2004 against Congress candidate SCV Naidu but again became MLA in 2009 and 2014 elections from the same constituency. In the 2019 elections, his son B Sudheer Reddy contested on TDP ticket and was defeated by YSRCP candidate Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy.

Reddy was born in Urandur village near Srikalahasti and is survived by wife Brunda and one son and one daughter. After his marriage he moved to Hyderabad to pursue his law career. During 1994-2004, he served as Cabinet Minister in the combined State of AP and looked after various departments including Information Technology, Roads and Buildings etc., After the bifurcation of the State, in 2014, he was made Minister for Forest and Environment, Science & Technology but had to quit the post mid-way due to some political equations.

When clamour mines were blasted at the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's convoy on October 1, 2003 at Alipiri, Gopalakrishna Reddy also received injuries to his shoulder and chest and was hospitalised for about six months. He was sick for the past few years and confined himself mostly to Hyderabad. Chandrababu Naidu made a surprise visit to his home on his birthday on April 15 this year and greeted him. However, he could not talk to Naidu though he recognised him.

Gopal used to move closely with leaders of all political parties. With his vast subject knowledge he used to be authoritative in official meetings and had a commanding nature.

He was considered to be a key person in Naidu's coterie and was a member of his inner circle. Gopal had such a close intimacy with Naidu that he used to call the latter by name and the party leaders were saying that his death has left a void in the party. His body will reach the native village on Saturday morning and the cremation will take place later during the day.

Several leaders from various parties have condoled the death of Gopalakrishna Reddy. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, CPM leader Kandarapu Murali, BJP State media representative Kola Anand Kumar, TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav and several others have expressed grief over the demise of senior politician and recalled his contributions to the party and to the development of erstwhile Chittoor district.