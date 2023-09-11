Seshachala forests treasure house for medicinal plants

Tirupati: Seshachalam forests, the abode of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, are treasure house for the rich sources of medicinal plants in the state and there is every need to safeguard the rare medicinal flora, said Dr Koustubha Upadhyaya, Advisor Ayurveda, Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi.

To explore the medicinal plants of Seshachalam forests and to identify their medicinal uses, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, New Delhi (National Academy of Ayurveda) an autonomous body under Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, in association with SV Ayurvedic College, Tirupati, organised a three-day training programme on “Identification of Flora at Tirumala Hills of Tirupati through field visits” which commenced on Sunday at SV Ayurvedic College in Tirupati. Speaking at the meeting, Dr Kasyapa said this training programme will help to understand and explore the medicinal plants and their uses for disease-free life as there was a dire need for preparing pure medicines from natural herbs. Earlier, Deputy CF of TTD Srinivasulu also explained about the rare species of flora found in Seshachala ranges and the eco-friendly measures by TTD.