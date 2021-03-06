Shilparamam organises 10-day ‘Crafts Bazaar’

Tirupati: The 10-day 'Craft Bazaar – 2021' being organised by AP Shilparamam Society, Tirupati at Urban Hatt was inaugurated on Friday. Shilparamam Society Executive Engineer K Guruprasad formally launched the mela by cutting the ribbon.

Administrative Officer K Khader Valli, Handicrafts promotional officer D Parthasarathi and others also took part. Speaking on the occasion, the EE said that about 65 artisans from seven states have been taking part in the mela to exhibit their items and to have a direct marketing platform.

He asked the people to buy handicraft items and support the artisans. The 'Crafts Bazaar' aims at enlightening the people about the rural art and cultural forms and to save age-old cultural heritage from possible extinction in its bid to pass it on to the future generations.

AO Khader Valli said the mela will be open for public from 11 am to 9 pm during March 5 to 14 for which the entry is free.

Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, wood carvings, cutlery and Rose wood items, Kalamkari paintings and several other items will be on exhibition and sale. He said that another expo is on cards later this month.