Sircilla weaver donates gold vastram to TTD

Tirupati: Sri Nalla Vijay from Sircilla district of Telangana state donated two unique gold vastrams that could be fit into a match box to Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Devi.

He presented these sarees to TTD over the hands of AP Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati on Sunday.

The cost of the vastram presented to Srivaru is about Rs 45,000 while the one donated to Ammavaru has 5 gms of gold zari in its weaving.

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and BJP senior leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy were present.