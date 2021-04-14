Somu Veerraju lambasts TDP, YSRCP for neglecting Seema projects

Tirupati: Holding the successive governments responsible for Rayalaseema still remaining backward even after 75 years of independence, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that both the TDP and YSRCP owe an explanation on their failures in completing the irrigation projects in the region for its development. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the BJP leader said that thanks to late NT Rama Rao three projects Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari and Handri Niva projects were conceived 30 years back for improving the irrigation facilities in Rayalaseema region for its development but the three were still not completed, leaving the lands remaining parched in the region.

The TDP had failed to complete the projects during its long rule while the YSRCP, though 20 months passed since it came to power, it is yet to take initiatives for the completion of works leaving the region remaining backward.

Sadly, many hailing from the region served as Chief Ministers including present Chief Miniser YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the immediate past Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu but they too failed in taking steps for the time bound completion of the projects to end the backwardness of the region, he lamented. He criticised the duo for often trying to bring the Special Category Status (SCS) to the centre stage conveniently forgetting their failure to complete Rayalaseema projects which is in no way less than the benefits of SCS.

On the contrary, the BJP on its part provided Rs 15,000 crore to Polavaram considering it a varam (boon) to the State after it came to power at the Centre and is keen on providing required financial support for its completion, he said daring the two regional parties for a public debate on Rayalaseema projects.

The BJP following its development mantra lent liberal support to Tirupati area development where many major development initiatives were taken up including the Garuda Varadhi and also many national highways, he said adding that the party is firmly committed to development of AP while the YSRCP is indulging in corruption, irregularities, sand mafia and red sanders smuggling causing irreparable damage to the State's economy.

Veerraju condemned the alleged pelting of stones in the meeting addressed by Chandrababu Naidu meeting on Monday evening but in the same breath pinched TDP by reminding the stone attack by the party activists at Alipiri on senior BJP leader Amit Shah. Party state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas was also present.

BJP to complain to ECI: Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said that his party will complain to Election Commission of India to disqualify the candidature of YSRCP candidate Dr M Gurumurthy on the allegation that he is a practicing Christian not eligible to contest from a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste.