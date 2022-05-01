South Central Railway announces special trains to Tirupati amid summer rush

The South Central Railway has been announcing special trains from time to time noticing the difficulties of the commuters. Against this backdrop, special trains were announced between Hyderabad - Tirupati and Tirupati - Kurnool. These trains will run between May 3 and 5. Officials advised travelers to avail these services.



The Train No. 07433 will leave Hyderabad at 6-40 pm on May 3 and reach Tirupati at 7-50 am the next day followed by train No. 07434 will leave Tirupati at 20:25 pm on May 5 and reach Hyderabad at 8-30 am the next day. This train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikuda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations.



Also, the Train with No. 07435 will leave Kurnool at 04-15 pm on May 4 and reach Tirupati at 04-00 am the next day and the train No. 07436 will leave Tirupati at 7-30 am on May 3 and reach Kurnool City at 6-40 pm the same day.