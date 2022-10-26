South Central Railway to run 50 trains to clear passengers' rush

Tirupati: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that it will run 50 special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during November and December from Tirupati to various destinations.

According to the Chief PRO of SCR Ch Rakesh, four special trains will be operated from Tirupati to Aurangabad with number 07637 during November 6 to 27 which will run on Sundays. Train number 07638 from Aurangabad to Tirupati will run on four Mondays from November 7 to 28. Train number 07605 from Tirupati to Akola will be operated on nine Fridays during November 4 to December 30 while nine trains will run in the return direction (07606) on every Sunday during November 6 to January 1. Also, four special trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati (07643) will be operated on Mondays during November 7 to 28 whereas four trains from Tirupati to Hyderabad (07644) will run on Tuesdays from November 8 to 29.

Further, eight special trains each from Kazipet to Tirupati (07091) and Tirupati to Kazipet (07092) will run on Tuesdays in both the directions from November 8 to December 27.