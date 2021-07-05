South India Shopping Mall opens its 24th showroom in Tirupati

Tirupati: South India Shopping Mall inaugurated its 24th showroom in Tirupati on Sunday. The showroom offering a variety of collections at best prices for the entire family under one roof. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy participated in the inaugural event.

Briefing the media on future plans for the brand, directors of South India Shopping Mall Suresh Seerna, Abhinay, Rakesh and Keshav said that they were happy with the overwhelming response from the customers at every inaugural event. It has garnered the reputation of being a leading retail brand in South India.

They said that they have been looking forward to extending their footprint to the new territories in South India, staying conscious of the fashion trends. Tirupati store is showcasing more than four lakh latest varieties for all age groups at best prices. They are also extending exciting offers for the upcoming festive season.