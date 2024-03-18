SP conducts surprise inspection of Group-1 exam centre

Tirupati: District SP Krishnakanth Patel conducted a surprise inspection of Group-1 examination centres here on Sunday. A total of 16 centres were set up for the exam across the district. The SP visited SV Arts College, SV Campus High School and others.

During inspection, the SP closely monitored the implementation of regulations and observed the conduct of Group-1 Mains exam. He interacted with the candidates and staff, inquiring about their attendance and the adherence to time constraints for opening question papers, which was confirmed by reviewing CCTV camera footage. SP Krishnakanth told the staff to strictly implement the rules that prohibit use of cell phones, smart watches and other electronic devices inside the exam hall and candidates attend the exam amid tight security.

Stating that section 144 Cr PC was implemented at the examination centres including surrounding areas, he said xerox shops near the exam centres were ordered to close till evening on Sunday besides barring Wi-Fi services. No vehicles should be parked within 100 meters of the exam centre.

SP Krishnakanth informed that 9,377 candidates registered for the exam, while 6,037 wrote the exam.

ASPs Venkat Rao and Kulasekhar, DSPs Bhaskar Reddy, Sharat Rajkumar, Surendra Reddy, Narsappa were present.